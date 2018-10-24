Suspects In Forgery Caught, Thanks To Help From LPD, NSP And Neighbor

Debra Grebas (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
DeAndre France (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Credit is being given to a couple of bank employees and a man mowing his lawn in helping police capture two people fraudulently trying to cash a check. It happened Saturday (Oct. 20) at the Wells Fargo near 70th and Pioneers.

Police Officer Angela Sands says after employees confirmed a purse was stolen that had a $2,800 check and the victim’s ID, they called for help.

Police tried to box in the car in the drive thru, but it took off and later crashed a few blocks away.   The driver didn’t run, but the passenger did and he was eventually stopped by a man on a riding lawn mower.

The Nebraska State Patrol brought in their helicopter to help out and were able to find 23-year-old DeAndre France in a yard a few blocks away.  The driver of the car, Debra Grebas, and France were in possession of stolen IDs and checkbooks from several states.

Grebas was arrested for 2nd-degree forgery, while France was arrested for criminal possession of a transaction device.

