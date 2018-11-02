Suspected Robber Arrested Inside NW Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln Police arrested a 28-year-old man believed to have robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 14th and Superior late Thursday night.

According to investigators, the pharmacist told police a man walked inside the store and was pacing near the pharmacy when the manager approached him.

When the man then slid the pharmacist a note that indicated he had a gun, and demanded Oxycontin and various narcotics. The pharmacist filled a bag for him, police said, and he ran out the door.

The suspect, Kameron Anderson, 28, then drove to an apartment complex in the 4400 Block of N 7th were he was contacted by police.

Police searched Anderson’s apartment, where they found narcotics and the CVS bag.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Intoxicated Man Flees From Police, Leaves Behind Damage Nebraska Sends Troopers To The Border Troopers Find 300 lbs of Marijuana, THC Products in I-80 Traffic Stop Lincoln’s First Veterans Parade Set For Saturday Tons of Toxic Waste Kept Out Of Landfill Unbuckled Driver in Rollover Crash