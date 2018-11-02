Suspected Robber Arrested Inside NW Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln Police arrested a 28-year-old man believed to have robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 14th and Superior late Thursday night.

According to investigators, the pharmacist told police a man walked inside the store and was pacing near the pharmacy when the manager approached him.

When the man then slid the pharmacist a note that indicated he had a gun, and demanded Oxycontin and various narcotics. The pharmacist filled a bag for him, police said, and he ran out the door.

The suspect, Kameron Anderson, 28, then drove to an apartment complex in the 4400 Block of N 7th were he was contacted by police.

Police searched Anderson’s apartment, where they found narcotics and the CVS bag.