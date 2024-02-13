104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Suspected Burglar Arrested Shortly After Break-In

February 12, 2024 9:23PM CST
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 12)—A 24-year-old man was arrested for a burglary at a Casey’s off of 13th and “E” last Friday morning.

Lincoln Police say Scott Frankson was identified on surveillance video from Casey’s as the suspect who threw a chunk of cement at the front glass door, then got inside to steal several bottles of alcohol.  

About 45 minutes after that burglary, police were called to the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, about a disturbance.  Officers saw Frankson and realized he fit the description of the suspect in the Casey’s burglary.  Frankson was put in jail.

