Suspected Burglar Arrested Shortly After Break-In

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 12)—A 24-year-old man was arrested for a burglary at a Casey’s off of 13th and “E” last Friday morning.



Lincoln Police say Scott Frankson was identified on surveillance video from Casey’s as the suspect who threw a chunk of cement at the front glass door, then got inside to steal several bottles of alcohol.

About 45 minutes after that burglary, police were called to the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, about a disturbance. Officers saw Frankson and realized he fit the description of the suspect in the Casey’s burglary. Frankson was put in jail.