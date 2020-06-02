Suspected Arson Attempt At Lincoln Northeast High School Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–Lincoln Police on Tuesday morning said they are investigating an attempted arson at Lincoln Northeast High School, after employees of the building said someone tried throwing what looked like a Molotov cocktail toward a window of the building on Monday evening.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the device didn’t go through the window, but bounced off and exploded in the grass outside one part of the building. Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.
The investigation is ongoing, and officer are investigating whether this incident is related to two other arsons that occurred within approximately the same time frame at Huntington Elementary School and Bethany Library during the early morning hours of June 1st.