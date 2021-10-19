Suspect Named In Lincoln’s Latest Homicide
(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2021) From Lincoln Police, we know the name of the man accused of killing a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of Vine Street mid-afternoon Monday.
50-year-old, Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln is charged with for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police say it appears Adams and the victim got into a fight and Adams hit the victim was a large pole. Adams is in the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police aren’t sure how the two people know each other or what the fight was about.
The victim’s name will be released when all relatives are notified.
READ MORE: Fortenberry Expects To Be Indicted For Lying To FBI