Suspect in September Assault Has Died In Custody

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–An inmate at the Lancaster County Jail has died, according to Corrections officials.

In a news release to KFOR News, officials said staff performed life-saving measures on 41-year-old Dale Kesselring on Sunday, until paramedics arrived. He had been in jail since Sept. 22.

Kesselring was arrested and put in jail for assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after Lincoln Police said he assaulted two people with a bat outside of a southwest Lincoln home. Arriving officers saw Kesselring restrained on the ground by a neighbor and found a 44-year-old woman near the home with several serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, Police said the neighbor was also hit by Kesselring’s bat and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Kesselring’s death, which is the normal protocol for any in-custody death.