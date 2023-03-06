Suspect In Saturday Morning Robbery Arrested Following Chase Northwest of Lincoln

WAHOO–(KFOR Mar. 4)–Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say a 22-year-old Norfolk man is in the Lancaster County Jail, after he was involved in a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol following a robbery at a convenience store in Valparaiso on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Christopher Short apparently walked into the U-Stop in Valparaiso demanding money by using a note and then assaulted the clerk and threatened to use a gun. After taking cash from the register, Short apparently took off and headed south. A State Trooper contacted Short along Highway 79 in northwestern Lancaster County and a pursuit started, which then ended after a foot chase.

Short was arrested and put in the Lancaster County Jail on several charges, including robbery. He was driving a stolen vehicle out of Madison County and had an active felony warrant.