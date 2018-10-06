LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a suspect at the center of an officer-involved shooting in the Omaha suburb of La Vista has been released from the hospital and jailed.

La Vista police say Jonathan Grund was booked Friday into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, burglary, attempted assault, resisting arrest and weapons counts.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, when La Vista officers responded a disturbance and encountered Grund, who had a handgun. Police say Grund took off running when ordered to drop the gun. Police say Grund later broke free from Officer Nick Jeanette’s grip and again produced the gun. Jeanette fired several shots, but no one was hit by gunfire.

Police say Grund forced his way into a home, where he fought with the homeowner and fired one shot. The homeowner managed to tackled Grund and held him until police arrived.

Jeanette is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

The post Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting in La Vista Charged appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.