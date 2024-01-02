Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting From Dec. 17 In Custody

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 2)–A man was arrested Tuesday, weeks after an officer shot at his vehicle in north Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force took 19-year-old Braulio Blazio into custody near 19th and Knox streets. He was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

On Dec. 17, in the same area, Officer Joseph Kernan pulled over a Hyundai Azera, which had in-transits. Blazio fled into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. Kernan pulled in behind the Hyundai, but Blazio reversed and drove farther into the parking lot, police said. Eventually, the Hyundai hit a dead end, and he reversed again, hitting a retaining wall and a vehicle. Police said the Hyundai then drove toward Kernan, who shot the vehicle twice, striking the hood.

Blazio drove over landscaping rocks and fled. The vehicle was found later that day.