Suspect in North Lincoln Homicide Arrested in Michigan

April 7, 2023 9:37AM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–Lincoln Police on Friday morning released new information regarding the city’s latest homicide reported late on March 31, which stemmed from a house party at a north-central Lincoln home.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said 17-year-old Keyshawn McCree was arrested out of state in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Damien Brave.  Through witness accounts and police work, McCree was tracked down by investigators on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan.  Both teens had been fighting over a bag at a house party off of 27th and Fair.  Chief Ewins would not elaborate on what was inside the bag.

Brave was hit by gunfire several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital.  What led to the shooting and the motive remains under investigation.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon on Friday said that McCree will be charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted robbery.