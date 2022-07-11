      Weather Alert

Suspect In North Lincoln Bank Robbery Arrested During Traffic Stop

Jul 11, 2022 @ 10:23am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest in connection to last Wednesday’s (July 6) robbery at the U.S. Bank off of 27th and Tichonderoga.

A follow up done by LPD determined that 29-year-old Michael McNeil was identified as the suspect.  He was tracked down in a traffic stop just before 7pm Satruday at 27th and Cornhusker, where he was taken to jail without incident and arrested for robbery.

McNeil allegedly walked into the bank just after noon last Wednesday, gave the teller a note to make a withdrawl then demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.  No word yet if that money has been recovered.

