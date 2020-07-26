Suspect in Nebraska Woman’s Death Arrested in Iowa
The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City police say Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was arrested without incident Friday night. He is facing a possible first-degree murder charge in the killing of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk on Friday morning. Christiansen was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Norfolk home and died during surgery.
Gleaton was out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing. Authorities say Christiansen was the victim in those cases. Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says Gleaton Jr., left the home where the woman was shot before Norfolk officers arrived. His vehicle was later found near the village of Jackson which is only 11 miles from Sioux City.
