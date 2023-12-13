Suspect in Monday Morning Stabbing Facing Assault Charges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday provided an update to a reported stabbing from early Monday morning at a home near 20th and Washington.

Investigators talked to the 27-year-old victim, who suffered lacerations to his left leg, groin area and right arm. The victim said he was stabbed by 23-year-old Argenis Colina of Lincoln, following an argument over text messages the victim reportedly sent to Colina’s wife.

Shortly after 9am Monday, police got a hold of Colina near 19th and Garfield, where he was arrested for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The victim is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.