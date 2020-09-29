Suspect In Hit And Run, Wanted On Warrants Now Back In Jail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 29)–A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sept. 24 hit and run is now in custody, after being tracked down by Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol on Monday afternoon.
Duop Duop was arrested, after his car was spotted in the area of 23rd and Dodge in northwest Lincoln. On Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner says not only was Duop wanted in the hit and run at 48th and Vine, but also wanted on several warrants.
Duop started running and deputies chased after him on Monday afternoon near 23rd and Dodge. Wagner said Duop had a handgun in his right hand and deputies saw him throw it near the door of a hotel in the area. Duop was arrested and deputies recovered a Glock 26 handgun which was loaded with nine rounds and a magazine. Sheriff Wagner said nothing was in the chamber of the Glock 26.
Sheriff Wagner said Duop was arrested on felony warrants, along with the charges regarding the recent hit and runs, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.