Suspect Hits NSP Cruiser – 3 Arrested

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested three people following a pursuit overnight in York County.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a 2005 Lincoln LS driving with its trunk open and displaying fictitious license plates. The trooper performed a traffic stop on Highway 81 near the I-80 interchange. During the traffic stop, the vehicle then fled southbound on Highway 81, driving south in the northbound lanes with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Multiple troopers pursued the suspect vehicle as it entered McCool Junction. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck one of the NSP cruisers on the driver’s side, causing minor injuries to the trooper. The vehicle then started traveling north in the southbound lanes. Another trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop on Highway 81 between McCool Junction and I-80. The three occupants were then taken into custody.

The driver, Dylan Pritchard, 26, of Holstein, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, assaulting an officer using a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, willful reckless driving, fictitious license plates, and several traffic violations.

Troopers also found methamphetamine in the vehicle. Pritchard and passengers Kathie Zimmer, 35, of Fullerton, and Steven Kissel, 26, of Ashland, were all arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Pritchard was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was released. All three were lodged in York County Jail.

The trooper who was injured was also treated and released from the hospital.