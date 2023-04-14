Suspect Arrested In Connection To Gunfire Exchange In Railyard District

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 14)–Lincoln Police on Friday morning provided an update to a shooting case from April 2 in the Railyard District, indicating that officers made an arrest.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers arrested 34-year-old Louis Benson of Lincoln, who they initially contacted at the scene in one of the vehicles hit during an exchange of gunfire. A handgun was found in the vehicle with Benson.

About 70 spent shell casings have been processed from the scene, several fitting the Glock handgun found in Benson’s vehicle. Sgt. Vollmer said that the investigation also revealed Benson had a prior felony conviction in 2013.

Benson was arrested on Thursday afternoon without incident for felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Vollmer said the investigation is still ongoing and if you have information about the shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.