Lincoln Police have arrested a man, they believe, committed a robbery on March 17th at 24th and N Street. LPD Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS 22 year old, Carlos Merrick was arrested Sunday night at his home in central Lincoln. Merrick is accused of assaulting and robbing a man in front of a business at 24th and N, taking his cell phone.

