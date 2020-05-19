Survey Shows Widespread Covid Impact
87% of businesses surveyed say they have been impacted negatively by the Corona Virus Pandemic. The survey was taken April 15-24 by the Nebraska Development Center. 4,500 businesses responded.
“We had an exceptional response” said Kathy Lang, director of the Center. “Their feedback added so much value to the State’s response to Covid-19” she said. “It allowed us to give timely information to policy makers.”
The top concerns revealed in the survey were the financial impact, the duration of the outbreak, and decreasing customer and consumer confidence, according to Lang.
The survey results can be found at http://www.NBBC.unomaha.edu. It will be continued in June, she said.