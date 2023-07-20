Survey Shows Regional Economy is Above Growth Neutral For the 4th Straight Month

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–A monthly survey of bank CEOs of a ten-state region, including Nebraska, shows more than 3/4 of bankers expect a policy encouraging bank mergers and acquisition would damage community banks and farmers.

The Rural Mainstreet Index from Creighton University shows farmland prices expanded for the 34th straight month. The index for July stayed above growth neutral for the 4th straight month at 55.6 in July, but down from June’s 56.9. Nebraska’s index slipped to 60.5 in July from 62.9 in June.

The Rural Mainstreet index consists of a survey for bank CEOs in the 10-state region dependent on agriculture and energy.