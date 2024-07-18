Support Our Schools Nebraska Turns In Signatures From Petition Effort

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–A petition effort that would let voters decide if a bill that would put $10-million in state funds each year toward scholarships for K-12 private and parochial schools, appears to have more than enough signatures gathered to get it on the November ballot.

On Wednesday, Support Our Schools Nebraska submitted over 86,000 signatures through their petition drive. If it does get put on the ballot, voters would then decide to keep or repeal LB 1402. That bill was passed in April by Nebraska lawmakers. It replaced LB 753, which was passed in 2023 and provided up to $25 million in tax credits for donating to private school scholarships. Shortly after, the referendum to repeal 753 was then removed from the November ballot.

Support Our Schools Nebraska said passing LB 1402 not only denied Nebraskans their right to vote on LB 753, but simultaneously imposed the plan to put public tax dollars toward private schools.