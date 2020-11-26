Support Local Retailers on “Small Business Saturday”
(Lincoln NE November 26, 2020) Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to take part in “Small Business Saturday” this weekend. As people stay home to stay healthy, local businesses are seeing far less foot traffic than usual. “Small Business Saturday” is a nationwide campaign mobilizing people to shop local on Saturday, November 28th. Nebraskans can call ahead to arrange orders or shop online to reduce in-person contact while supporting small businesses on Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.