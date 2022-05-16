SUPER STOKED!

I’m a big fan of Thin Lizzy. Unfortunately, I discovered the band after frontman Phil Lynott died. I’ve ready one of the bio books and watched whatever documentaries that have been available.
Super stoke to read about this new documentary and concert film featuring Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott.
The Lynott doc Songs For While I’m Away will be paired with the concert film Thin Lizzy: The Boys Are Back In Town Live At The Sydney Opera House October 1978 in a 2-disc set on DVD, CD, and Blu-Ray.
Live At The Sydney Opera House will feature fully remixed audio, remastered video, and five songs not included on the original release.
The set will be out June 24th.