Sunday Morning Shooting in North Lincoln

LINCOLN—(News Release Sept. 10)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Knox Street.

On September 10, 2023, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Knox Street on a report of a male that had been shot. When they arrived, they located a 47-year-old-male victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue with serious injuries. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

At this time there have been no arrests made in the case. It is believed that the suspect responsible in this case was known to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.