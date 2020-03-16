      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Sunday Morning Murder Victim Identified By Police

Mar 16, 2020 @ 10:57am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–Police have identified the man, who was shot and killed in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning. Chief Jeff Bliemeister identified him Monday as 32-year-old Timothy Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 13th and “O”, as downtown bars were preparing to close. Police say a fight happened before the shooting. Officers handling another incident nearby heard the shots and soon found Montgomery suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he died later at a Lincoln hospital.

Investigators tracking down witnesses and any video surveillance footage that may have captured images of the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

Blaze Events
Megadeth
1 month ago
Vampire Weekend
6 months ago
Joe Rogan
3 weeks ago
Coheed & Cambria
1 month ago
Nickelback
2 months ago