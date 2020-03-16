Sunday Morning Murder Victim Identified By Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–Police have identified the man, who was shot and killed in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning. Chief Jeff Bliemeister identified him Monday as 32-year-old Timothy Montgomery.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 13th and “O”, as downtown bars were preparing to close. Police say a fight happened before the shooting. Officers handling another incident nearby heard the shots and soon found Montgomery suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he died later at a Lincoln hospital.
Investigators tracking down witnesses and any video surveillance footage that may have captured images of the shooting. No arrests have been reported.