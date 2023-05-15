Sunday Morning Crash in SE Lincoln Remains Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Few details are available regarding a crash from Sunday morning at 91st and Nebraska Parkway in southeast Lincoln.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the crash happened shortly after 8am Sunday between a semitruck and a car. Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours and didn’t reopen until mid-afternoon.

KFOR News has attempted to contact Lincoln Police for additional information, but messages left have not yet been returned. We hope to get more information later.