Sunday Morning Crash In SE Lincoln Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Lincoln Police are investigating a crash from early Sunday morning at 84th and Highway 2, where an SUV collided with the rear of a tractor trailer just east of the intersection.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an SUV ran into the back end of a tractor trailer, as it started to move after being stopped at a red light heading westbound. The 23-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word on his condition as of 9:30am Wednesday and no citations have been issued.

The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t hurt.