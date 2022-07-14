Sunday is National Ice Cream Day
(KFOR NEWS July 14, 2022) Sunday the 17th is National Ice Cream Day.
According to the Ice Cream Index – a study on consumption preferences and trends in the Americas conducted by market research Top Data — there has been a significant increase in the demand for ice cream in the country. With an increase of 29% compared to last year, the highest consumption figures in the country were reported between June and July.
With its increasing popularity over the last year, it would be challenging to find someone who doesn’t like ice cream, perhaps because there are so many good flavors from which to choose.
NEBRASKA’S ICE CREAM POPULARITY
#1 Chocolate
#2 Cookie Dough
#3 Strawberry
#4 Neapolitan
#5 Rocky Road
READ MORE: New 988 Phone Number For Suicide Prevention Lifeline To Begin Operation