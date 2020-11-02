Sunday Afternoon Stabbing In Near South Neighborhood Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 2)–Lincoln Police continue looking for the suspect, who stabbed a 31-year-old man in the area of 20th and South Streets on Sunday afternoon.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Monday updated reporters that the victim’s injuries are no longer considered life-threatening and he’s in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital. Police were called Sunday to the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue, about a man with stab wounds to his chest.
“The left side of the chest was the more serious wound,” according to Officer Bonkiewicz. The other injuries were more superficial wounds.
The victim went to a neighbor’s house for help. That’s when police were called. Officers know who the suspect is and are still searching for him.