Summer Swim and Dive Team Registration Begins March 4

Registration begins Monday, March 4 for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department swim and dive teams. Registration is available online prior to May 25 at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 “F” St. Beginning May 25, registration will no longer be available online and only available at a participating pool. The deadline for registration is June 24, or when the enrollment limit is reached.

The league is for youth ages 6 to 18. Enrollment is limited to 150 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $69 for either swim or dive team. Signing up for both teams is an additional $25.

Swim teams are planned at Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods Pools. Dive teams are planned at Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods Pools. Morning practice begins Monday, June 3. Four Saturday morning meets begin June 15 and end with the All City Meet, Saturday, July 20.

Public pool locations and phone numbers are as follows: