Sumatran Tigers Arrive at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is now home to two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar.

The brothers traveled from the San Diego Zoo and now are housed in Lincoln’s Tiger Encounter. This new habitat includes an outdoor area designed specifically for Sumatran tigers, plus an indoor space. Zoo guests will get an up-close view of the tigers by sitting next to them on a one of a kind safari vehicle.

The Tiger Encounter, and new areas featuring giraffes and spider monkeys, are part of the zoo expansion that opens on Friday, May 10th.

