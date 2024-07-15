Sully Erna, Mick Mars guesting on upcoming Cory Marks song

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna and former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars will guest on an upcoming song from country rocker Cory Marks.

The track is called “Make My Country Rock” and features country vet Travis Tritt, as well. It premieres July 26.

Mars and Tritt previously teamed up with Marks on his breakout single “Outlaws & Outsiders,” which also featured Five Finger Death Punch‘s Ivan Moody.

“Make My Country Rock” will follow Marks’ June single “Guilty,” a collaboration with Bad Wolves‘ Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz.

Marks will join Theory of Deadman‘s unplugged tour in October.

