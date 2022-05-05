Styx/Reo Speedwagon and Earth, Wind & Fire Concerts Move To Pinnacle Bank Arena
(KFOR NEWS May 5, 2022) Pinewood Bowl is too wet right now for concerts, so the Styx and REO Speedwagon with George Thorogood & The Destroyers show on Tuesday, May 10th and the Earth, Wind & Fire concert on Saturday, May 14th have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The decision to move the shows was announced Monday by ASM Global, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, Styx, REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and Earth, Wind & Fire. “Our priority is the safety of the fans and the artists,” said ASM Global General Manager Tom Lorenz.
Tickets for both shows previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl Theater will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The concert set inside Pinnacle Bank Arena will still have the reserved sections of seating configurations similar to the Pinewood Bowl seating.
