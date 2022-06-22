      Weather Alert

STUPID

Jun 22, 2022 @ 11:05am

This is dumb.

President Biden wants to lower gas prices by declaring a ‘gas tax holiday’ for the next three months.

He’s urging Congress to approve the plan and “take this step to help American families”.

Under the proposal, a federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon and 24 cents per gallon of diesel would be suspended until September.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is currently $4.95 per gallon.

Why is it dumb?

BECAUSE:

A. It’s not enough.

B. It’s going to come back even higher.

C. The loss of these tax dollars is going to come from somewhere else – because you know Govt gotta have it’s $$$$$ and it will come from somewhere else, kids!

