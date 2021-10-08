Study: Pfizer Vaccine Protection Begins To Wear Off After Two Months
(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2021) A study published this week found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine begins to weaken after roughly two months.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that protection began to drop off after that point – although protection from severe disease, hospitalization, and death remained strong.
The study also found that people who were infected and recovered from COVID-19 before getting the vaccine had stronger resistance.
Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one so far to get full authorization from the FDA.
