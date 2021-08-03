Students At Doane University Will Be Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
CRETE–(KFOR Aug. 3)–The delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted officials at Doane University in Crete to require students coming back for the fall semester to get vaccinated, before classes start August 16.
In a statement Tuesday, Doane President Dr. Roger Hughes said the decision was made to combat the highly contagious delta variant. Students have to the option to seek an exemption from the vaccination requirement, due to medical or religious reasons, according to Doane officials. Those requests will be reviewed by Doane’s offices of student health and student experience.
Students who require an exemption or extension will be required to do routine COVID-19 testing and participate in a 10-day quarantine, if a test comes back positive. Employees won’t be required to be vaccinated. Doane officials say 82% of their employees have received the vaccine.
Students would need to get their second dose of the vaccine no later than Sept. 9.