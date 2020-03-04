Student-On-Teacher Violence Big Deal In Nebraska Says NSEA President
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 4)-The Nebraska State Education Association is taking a close look at student-on-teacher violence across the state. NSEA President Jenni Benson told KFOR News Wednesday that teachers are raising concerns about the frequency this kind of violence occurs.
Benson said the NSEA sent a survey to teachers asking about the issue, and the results came in quickly. “We got 200 incidents within a very short amount of time from teachers across the state that were incidents of student-toward-teacher violence,” said Benson.
The consequences of the violence are real and serious. Benson said that in 2017-18, over 120 cases of injuries due to violence led to workman’s comp that lasted over a week.
Listen to the whole conversation with NSEA President Jenni Benson on the Lincoln Live podcast page on kfornow.com.
READ MORE: Preview New LPS High School Designs