“Stronger Together” Podcast Series Offers Support to Parents and Families
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences and Nebraska Extension have created a “Stronger Together” podcast series to offer help to parents and families during the Coronavirus pandemic. The podcast will guide parents on how to deliver home schooling, put nutritious meals on the table and support their children’s emotional needs during this unprecedented time.
“As a college, we have a great deal of expertise related to literacy, nutrition, mental health and strengthening family relationships,” said Justin Olmanson, assistant professor of instructional technology in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Teacher Education. Each episode covers a different aspect of family interaction that can be supported by the human sciences. Olmanson hosts the 10-minute episodes and is joined by a number of experts from the college and extension.
To listen to Stronger Together, visit https://go.unl.edu/0uu2.