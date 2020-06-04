Strong Storms Cause Tree Damage, Power Outages In Southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 4)–Severe storms rumbled across south-central and southeast Nebraska Wednesday night, causing wind damage and power outages.
In York, the storms produced a wind gust of 79 mph at the York Airport. Here in Lincoln, there were some power outages across the city. Nearly 2,000 LES customers were affected between 20th and 33rd Streets, from Van Dorn to Highway 2. Another 100 customers were in other outage areas included 10th to 17th, Van Dorn to Highway 2, South Cotner Boulevard and Sumner Street, and around 40th and South.
Tree damage was reported areas of Milford, York and Lincoln, many being pulled up by their roots. Lincoln Police say they responded to at least seven reports of downed trees across the city.
“We had a 69 mph wind gust out at the Lincoln Airport,” said Corey Mead from the National Weather Service in Valley.
In Hickman, the strong winds blew rain so hard at one home, it started gushing through a back door, pushing water through the door knob.