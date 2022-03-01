String of Overnight Robberies Extends From Lincoln Into Omaha
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 1)–Over a three-hour period from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, four convenience stores between Lincoln and Omaha were robbed.
LPD Captain Todd Kocian says after the Kwik Shop at 44th and Cornhusker was robbed of cash from the register, the Casey’s at 48th and Fremont was robbed, where the clerk was hit in the face with the pistol and fired a shot in a different direction, before taking off with money.
An hour later, the same suspect walked into the Kwik Shop at 27th and “W”, where he robbed a 41-year-old man of money he just withdrew from an ATM. The man was also assaulted and kicked in the head by the suspect, who then grabbed money from the clerk and took off.
Kocian also said that they received word from Omaha Police of a similar hold up at a QuickTrip store in southwest Omaha around 3am. Apparently, an arrest has been made, but could not be confirmed by Captain Kocian as of 9:30am Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.