String Of Overnight Robberies, Carjacking Under Investigation

Lincoln Police have taken four more suspects into custody and recovered a gun Tuesday morning following a string of robberies overnight.

Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News officers were called to the area of 17th and D just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery. LPD said a taxi driver was approached by four males who brandished a handgun and took his wallet. The suspects then fled on foot.

Less than an hour later, LPD were called to the Fountain Glen Apartments near northwest 2nd and west Fletcher. This was a little after 2 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery. In this incident, police said a victim was robbed at gunpoint by three males who then took off from the area in an unknown direction.

Around 2:45 a.m., there was another armed robbery. This time resulting in a stolen vehicle.

The victim was at the Casey’s at 9th and South when he was approached by four black males, one of them armed with a handgun. The group stole the victim’s gold Buick and took off from the scene.

Minutes later, police located the vehicle near 33rd and Highway 2 and initiated a pursuit. That chase ended near 33rd and F when the suspects crashed the vehicle into a fence and fled.

One suspect was captured, while the suspect who police believe is armed is still loose.

A perimeter is set up in the area of 32nd and D.

Another vehicle that was following the stolen Buick was also stopped and three people were taken into custody. A fourth person was found a short time later.

