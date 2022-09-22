Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25th
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Here’s the route:
- Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets
- North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues
- Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets
- North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues
Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.
Pumpkin Run – Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 25th in the Haymarket area for this 1-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.
Closures include:
- Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to “N” streets
- “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- “O” Street at Canopy Street
- “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
- Canopy Street from “R” to “N” streets
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these events. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
