Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25th

(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Here’s the route:

Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets

North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues

Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets

North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

Pumpkin Run – Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 25th in the Haymarket area for this 1-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.

Closures include:

Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to “N” streets

“R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive

“O” Street at Canopy Street

“N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive

Canopy Street from “R” to “N” streets

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these events. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

