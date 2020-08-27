Street Projects Starting Monday
(KFOR NEWS August 27, 2020) Street projects starting Monday include:
Railroad crossing repairs will temporarily close several streets throughout the following week.
- Southwest 56th Street at West “A” Street will close Monday, August 31. The detour route is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to Southwest 84th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1.
- West “A” Street between Southwest First and South Folsom streets will close Tuesday, September 1. Access to homes and businesses west of Southwest Fifth Street will have access. The detour route is South Ninth Street to South Street to South Folsom Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2.
- South Folsom Street between South and West “A” streets will close Thursday, September 3. The detour route is West “A” Street to South Ninth Street to South Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday, September 4.
Also starting Monday, August 31st…Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for new sanitary sewer installation. The sidewalk on the north side of Randolph will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 11.
Also starting Monday, August 31st…The Superior Street Trail, where it connects to Roper Park Trail at the north end of Roper Park, will be closed Monday, August 31 through Monday, September 7 for pavement repair. A new driveway is being constructed to accommodate park maintenance vehicles.
From the north, trail users can access the Roper Park trail by travelling south on North First Street, then east on Irving Street to the connector trail between the residences. To avoid the area, alternate routes include the North 14th Street, Alvo Road, North First Street, and Salt Creek Levee trails, as well as sidewalks and on-street bike routes
