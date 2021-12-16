Street Initiative To Fund 17 Additional Projects Next Year

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 16)–The City plans to implement 17 additional street projects in year three of the Lincoln on the Move street initiative, the six-year plan to invest an estimated $78 million in additional funds in Lincoln’s streets. Lincoln on the Move projects are additional street improvements made possible by the increased funding provided by the voter-approved quarter cent sales tax for streets.
The plans are part of the second annual Lincoln on the Move report, released today by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; Liz Elliott, Director of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department (LTU); and Shannon Harner, Co-Chair of the Advisory Committee on Transportation (ACT). The report, available at streets.lincoln.ne.gov, also highlights the 25 street projects completed or underway in the first two years of the initiative. (Specific projects are listed after this release.)
“Our streets are an important part of our city’s infrastructure, as they provide a safe way to get to work, to school, to the grocery store, to the big game or big concert.” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our streets support public safety, the local economy, and our quality of life. As we wrap up the second year of our six-year Lincoln on the Move initiative, it’s clear that our investment is making a difference in our community, and the positive benefits will continue to increase over the next few years.”
Mayor Gaylor Baird appointed the 14 ACT members, who guide decisions on how to best use the additional funds approved by voters in spring 2019, to make improvements to existing streets and build new streets in growth areas. The City began collecting revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax October 1, 2019, and the first projects began in spring 2020. The tax is scheduled to expire September 20, 2025. Revenue provided by Lincoln on the Move enables the City to invest 25% more funding toward capital improvement projects annually.
Harner said ACT members are actively involved in making recommendations on street projects and providing oversight to ensure Lincoln on the Move funds are used appropriately to maximize impact for Lincoln’s in all four quadrants of the city.
“We know how much Lincoln’s residents value this community.” Harner said. “The members of the ACT are dedicated individuals, representing all parts of Lincoln. This diverse group reviews criteria and street package options carefully. It has been a privilege to serve on this committee.”
Elliott said residents are already benefiting from the major improvements that have taken place in years one and two of the project.
“I have heard from many community members that the 25 projects implemented in years one and two are making a positive impact on residents’ day-to-day lives,” Elliott said. “We will be busy in year three with an additional 17 street projects planned. Of those projects, 14 will make improvements to existing streets and three will add new streets to growth areas in Lincoln. To date, the ACT and City teams have identified 11 additional projects for future years. The total number of projects will ultimately depend on how much revenue the City receives over the six-year timeframe.”
Future year projects are subject to adjustment due to economic fluctuation over time.
The Lincoln on the Move program allocates 73.5% of the revenue to existing street improvements, 25% to new street construction in growth areas, and 1.5% to the LTU and Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) partnership to enhance the North 33rd and Cornhusker Highway railroad intersections. Draft environmental work was completed in year two of the RTSD project. Planning, environmental analysis, preliminary engineering, and the continuation of public support and dialog will continue in year three.
“ACT members enjoy seeing residents already benefit from the program in year one and year two. We are excited for future years’ progress,” Harner said. “Based on the progress made possible with this infusion of Lincoln on the Move revenue, the committee has discussed the potential benefits of continuing to explore additional funding to add even more transportation improvement projects.”
For more information, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Thomas Shafer, LTU Assistant City Engineer, at 402-525-5644 or [email protected].
Completed projects from Lincoln on the Move years one and two include:
Improvements to existing streets:
- Ninth Street from I-180 to “A” Street
- Capitol Beach Neighborhood
- Cotner Boulevard from “O” to South streets
- Culler Middle School Neighborhood
- Havelock Neighborhood
- Highlands Neighborhood
- Huntington/Leighton Avenues from North 33rd to North 48th streets
- McPhee Elementary Neighborhood
- North 70th Street from Colfax to Havelock avenues
- South 40th and “A” streets Neighborhood
- South 40th Street from Highway 2 to Clifford Drive
- South 48th Street from Woodland Avenue to Pioneers Boulevard
- Southwood Neighborhood
- Yankee Hill from South 56th to South 70th streets
- Zeman Elementary Neighborhood
Construction of new streets in growth areas:
- “A” Street from South 89th to South 93rd streets
- Rokeby Road from Friedman to South 84th streets
- Van Dorn Street from South 84th to South 91st streets
Street projects currently under construction from Lincoln on the Move year two funds include:
Improvements to existing streets:
- Sevenoaks Neighborhood
- Union College Neighborhood
Construction of new streets in growth areas:
- Holdrege Street from North 87th Street to Cedar Cove Road (currently open to traffic)
- Rokeby Road from South 31st to South 40th streets
- South Folsom Street from West Old Cheney Road to quarter-mile south
- Yankee Hill Road from South 40th to South 56th streets
- West Holdrege Street from Northwest 56th to Northwest 48th streets and Northwest 56th Street from West Holdrege north to existing pavement
Lincoln on the Move projects planned for year three include:
Improvements to existing streets:
- Belmont Neighborhood
- Clinton Neighborhood
- College View Neighborhood
- Kahoa Elementary Neighborhood
- Lincoln High School Neighborhood
- Near South Neighborhood
- North 14th Street from Adams to Superior streets
- North 23rd and Potter streets Neighborhood
- Park Manor Neighborhood
- Piedmont Neighborhood
- Randolph Street from South 40th to South 56th streets
- South 84th Street from Oakdale Avenue to Elizabeth Drive
- Westgate Boulevard and West Saunders Avenue
- Witherbee Neighborhood
Construction of new streets in growth areas:
- North 104th and Holdrege streets intersection
- West Holdrege from Northwest 48th Street to Chitwood Lane
- Rokeby Road from South 40th Street to Snapdragon Road
Additional planned Lincoln on the Move street projects include:
Improvements to existing streets:
- Country Club Neighborhood
- Eastridge Neighborhood
- Leighton Avenue from North 48th to North 70th streets
- North 48th Street from Leighton to Superior streets (Joint Lincoln on the Move/Highway Allocation Bond funding)
- “R” Street from North 48th Street to Cotner Boulevard (Joint Lincoln on the Move/Highway Allocation Bond funding)
- South 11th Street Corridor from South to “K” streets
- South 27th Street from Old Cheney Road to Coronado Drive
- South 40th Street from “O” to “A” streets
- South 48th Street from Highway 2 to Old Cheney Road
- West Fletcher Avenue from Northwest First to Northwest 12th streets
- West Highlands Boulevard from Northwest First to Northwest Seventh streets westbound
Additional projects will be planned based on how much revenue the City receives over the six-year timeframe.