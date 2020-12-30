Street Crews Ready To Begin Final Snow Removal Steps
Lincoln, Nebraska (December 30, 2020) Snow plowing operations on Arterials, Bus Routes, and Snow Emergency Routes was declared finished today following Tuesday’s 6+ inches of snowfall in Lincoln. The final two steps in snow removal, known as District Parking Bans, begin at midnight tonight.
City operations: The first ban is in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m. Thursday, December 31 in the City’s Downtown snow removal district ONLY.
The second ban will be in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m., Saturday, January 2 in the City’s remaining seven business districts. These include streets in:
- University Place
- Havelock
- Bethany
- College View
- 11th and “G”
- 17th and Washington
- 25th and Sumner
In these areas, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area overnight. To assist with snow removal, parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets in the districts. Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
To help downtown residents during snow removal district parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. To reduce citations and towed vehicles downtown, the service will be offered from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. when the City is under a snow removal district parking ban. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past 10 a.m. will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.
City operations: Arterial street plowing is complete. Residential plowing is nearly complete. Crews continue to clean up and readdress areas. Residents are asked to refrain from parking on streets to give plows as much room as possible.
Street conditions: Arterial streets are wet with normal driving conditions. Drivers should remain alert for slick spots and areas that refreeze.
Vaping Sales To Minors Up Again In 2020