Street Crews Out Friday Morning
(KFOR NEWS January 15, 2021) A statement from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department:
Since at 12:01 a.m. Friday, 20 City crews have been patrolling arterial streets, applying granular salt pre-wet with brine if conditions warrant.
Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties. Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions.
Additional resources are standing by for post-storm plowing and cleanup.
