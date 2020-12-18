Street Closures Begin Friday for Utility Projects
(KFOR NEWS December 18, 2020) Street closures begin Friday for Lincoln Electric System to install new utility poles in two locations.
The westbound lane on Sheridan Boulevard between Calvert Street and the South 40th Street roundabout will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The northbound lane on South 40th Street between Calvert Street and the roundabout will be closed. Northbound travel inside the roundabout will not be permitted. The sidewalk on the northeast corner of this intersection will also be closed. StarTran bus route 56–Sheridan will be detoured during this work. There will be no access to homes west of Curtis Drive during this work.
- Monday, December 21 through Tuesday, December 22
“Y” Street between North 26th and North 28th streets will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The sidewalk west of North 27th Street on the north side and the sidewalk east of North 27th Street on the south side will also be closed. The intersection of North 27th and “Y” streets will remain open.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
