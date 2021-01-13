Street Closings Wednesday And Thursday
(KFOR NEWS January 13, 2021) Street projects this week requiring temporary closures include:
- Wednesday, January 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets will be closed for utility work.
- Wednesday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – A northbound lane on North 27th Street between Theresa Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for sanitary sewer work. StarTran bus route 27-North 27th may be affected during this work.
- Thursday, January 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Adams Street between North 63rd and North 64th streets will be closed for tree removal. StarTran bus route 49-University Place may be affected during this work.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these projects. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
