Street and Road Condition Update

(KFOR NEWS January 13, 2020) City street crews have been out all night.
As of 9 p.m., 20 crews were applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine, to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially on untreated areas. Lincoln Police Captain, Jake Dilsaver, tells KFOR NEWS there are icy spots, but the main streets are just wet this morning.
Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, says the Lancaster County Engineering Department spent Sunday afternoon clearing and treating paved county roads. Dingman says it is important to remember that the county only has one shift of workers. As temperatures continue to drop overnight, they expect that the roads will re-freeze.
County forces started treating paved roads at 5 a.m.
