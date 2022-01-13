      Weather Alert

Straight from the pipe

Jan 13, 2022 @ 9:00am

KISS always seems to be just one step in front of everyone else. The band will be releasing a new installment of their “Off The Soundboard” official live bootleg series. I realize that the whole “Bootleg” thing has been done before. KISS however seem to take it to the next level.

KISS: Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach was recorded live at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25, 2004.  It will be the second in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a three-LP standard black vinyl set, a two-CD set, and a limited edition three-LP set pressed on 180g opaque green vinyl available through the Official KISS online store on March 11th.

More from Ultimate Classic Rock

Blaze Events
Welcome to Rockville
1 month ago
Static X
4 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
2 months ago
Steve Vai
4 months ago
From Ashes To New
1 week ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On