Storms Roar Through Lincoln Sunday Night, Knocking Out Power And Damaging Trees
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–Severe storms with wind gusts over 70 mph roared through the Lincoln metro area late Sunday night, leaving behind some homes and businesses in the dark and damaging trees.
KFOR News confirmed with the National Weather Service in Valley late Sunday night that the peak wind gust reported at the Lincoln Airport was at 76 mph.
At the height of the storm, LES reported over 12,400 people without power. The outages stretched from three areas of Highway 2, to large areas near 70th and Pioneers, 98th & O, as well as in the area of Normal Blvd. and “A” Street.
Norris Public Power reported 661 people without power in Lancaster County at the height of the outages. Gage County saw a max of 1,010 people without power. Jefferson, Saline and Seward Counties also saw outages in the 300s at various points during the storms.